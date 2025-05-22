Amazon gives some customers refunds for returns made years ago

Amazon is issuing refunds to some customers for returns sent back to the e-commerce giant, and some were returned years ago.

The refunds are being offered after a "recent internal review" by Amazon during which the company "identified a very small subset of returns where we had issued a refund without the payment completing or where we could not verify that the correct item had been sent back to us, so no refund was issued," according to an Amazon spokesperson.

The move was first reported by Bloomberg.

The spokesperson told FOX Business the company has "fixed the payment issue and made process changes to more promptly contact customers about unresolved returns going forward."

There is "no action required from customers to receive the refunds," according to the Amazon spokesperson. The move came after a judge refused to dismiss a class-action lawsuit against the company regarding an alleged failure to refund people for some returns.

Some social media users have said they recently received money from Amazon for products they sent back to the e-commerce giant years ago.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 203.10 +1.98 +0.98%

For instance, one user on LinkedIn said he received nearly $1,800 for a television ordered seven years ago and subsequently returned.

As the company released its first-quarter earnings earlier this month, CFO Brian Olsavsky reported that Amazon saw "one-time charges that impact North American and international operating income."

Those one-time charges were "related to some historical customer returns that have not yet been resolved and some costs to receive inventory that was pulled forward into Q1 ahead of anticipated tariffs," according to Olsavsky.

Some customers have taken issue with Amazon's returns and refunds in the past.

The company was hit with a class-action lawsuit a few years ago claiming the company charged some customers again for items they had returned and gotten an advanced refund from the company. The case, which Amazon sought to dismiss, remains active.

Amazon does not disclose how many orders it receives, nor how many returns it fields in its financial results.

In addition to e-commerce, the company has other businesses, such as streaming and Amazon Web Services.

Amazon generated $155.7 billion in total net sales in the first quarter. Its net income, meanwhile, came in at $17.1 billion.

The company was worth $2.17 trillion in its market capitalization business as of Thursday afternoon.