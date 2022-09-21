Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walmart

Holiday hiring: Walmart to add fewer workers this year

Walmart said last year it would hire 150K employees ahead of holiday season

close
FOX Business’ Madison Alworth reports on how the FedEx warning impacts delivery companies ahead of holiday shopping. video

Delivery companies prepare early for holiday shopping despite FedEx recession warning

FOX Business’ Madison Alworth reports on how the FedEx warning impacts delivery companies ahead of holiday shopping.

Walmart plans to hire fewer employees this holiday season amid a backdrop of uncertain economic conditions.

The Arkansas-based retailer announced on Wednesday that plans to add 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers across the company before the holiday shopping season gets underway. This includes seasonal store associates, full-time, permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.

"As we prepare to serve customers this season, we’ll begin, as usual, by offering additional hours to current associates who want them," Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart said in September of last year that it would hire 150,000 workers for the holiday season.