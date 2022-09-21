Holiday hiring: Walmart to add fewer workers this year

Walmart plans to hire fewer employees this holiday season amid a backdrop of uncertain economic conditions.

The Arkansas-based retailer announced on Wednesday that plans to add 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers across the company before the holiday shopping season gets underway. This includes seasonal store associates, full-time, permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.

"As we prepare to serve customers this season, we’ll begin, as usual, by offering additional hours to current associates who want them," Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart said in September of last year that it would hire 150,000 workers for the holiday season.