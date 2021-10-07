Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls

Hobby Lobby recalls stools due to fall hazard

Hobby Lobby received 7 reports of the stools breaking

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 7

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

About 14,000 wood stools sold at Hobby Lobby are being recalled after multiple consumers reported that they broke while in use. 

Consumers are urged to "immediately" stop using the recalled white wood stools which can "break during use, posing fall and injury hazards," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.  

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS  

Hobby Lobby Recalls White Wood Stools  (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall was prompted after the company received seven reports of the stools breaking underneath consumers. Six of the reports resulted in minor injuries, according to the CPSC.  

The stools can be identified by their wooden brown curved seat and squared-off legs, which were painted a distressed white. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE   

The stools were sold nationwide at Hobby Lobby stores from June 2021 through July 2021. The stools should immediately be returned to a Hobby Lobby store for a full refund.
 