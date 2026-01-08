Hilton tears down signs to sever ties with Minneapolis hotel that allegedly refused ICE agents rooms

Hilton Hotels is tearing down its signs in front of the Minneapolis-area Hampton Inn property that allegedly refused service to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents.

It's the latest move by Hilton that underscores its attempt to sever its relationship with the Hampton Inn in Lakeville, a Hilton brand that's run independently by Everpeak Hospitality. Hampton by Hilton Hotels are primarily owned and operated by independent franchisees, but they are required to follow Hilton's brand standards.

The signs were seen being removed by workers on Wednesday, shortly after Reuters reported that Hilton Worldwide Holdings removed the property from its system.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 298.33 +4.83 +1.65%

HILTON DISTANCES ITSELF FROM MINNEAPOLIS HOTEL AFTER ICE AGENTS DENIED ROOMS

The controversy ignited after the Department of Homeland Security said the hotel "refused to accommodate ICE agents" in an X post on Monday.

DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posted screenshots of what appeared to be emails from staff at the Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeville, Minnesota, telling people linked to DHS reservations that the property would not allow ICE or other immigration agents to stay. The Trump administration deployed federal agents to the Minneapolis–St. Paul area last month to crack down on illegal immigration and alleged fraud.

HILTON CUTS TIES WITH MINNESOTA HOTEL OWNER AFTER DHS, ICE AGENTS ALLEGEDLY DENIED SERVICE

Hilton Hotels said it was investigating the incident at the independently-owned and operated hotel, and that its actions do not reflect Hilton values.

"Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values," the spokesperson said. "We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone."

Everpeak Hospitality also released a statement saying it is committed to welcoming all guests and operating in accordance with brand standards, applicable laws and its role as a professional hospitality provider.

After the emails were leaked on social media, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement that this was unacceptable.

"Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?" she said in a statement.

While there is growing backlash online from those condemning the hotel's actions, some people on social media praised the hotel's refusal of service to ICE agents. One X user even said she was "elated" that the agents were turned away and hopes that other hotels will follow suit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hilton had long tried to distance itself from activities involving immigration detention. In 2020, the company drew a firm line against its properties being used in connection with immigration detention, saying at the time that "hotels should be places of hospitality, and the detainment of migrants, including minors, is not activity that we support or in any way want associated with our hotels."

FOX Business' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.