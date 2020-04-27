Coronavirus prompts Hilton to team up with Lysol, Mayo Clinic to clean rooms

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hilton properties are getting extra clean as the hotel chain battles coronavirus concerns.

The company announced a new program Monday called Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection, meant to “deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties.” It will partner with RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consult with the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Response Team to develop enhanced cleaning procedures.

As part of the program, Hilton staff will focus on cleanliness visible to guests throughout their stays, honing in on rooms, restaurants, fitness centers and other public spaces.

“Our first priority has always been the safety of our guests and Team Members,” Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton president and CEO, said in a statement. “Hilton CleanStay builds on the best practices and protocols we’ve developed over the last several months, allowing our guests to rest easy with us and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer – while protecting our Team Members who are on the front lines of hospitality.”

Team members will use a room seal on doors to ensure guests their rooms have not been accessed since being cleaned; implement extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guest room areas; provide guests with disinfecting stations at primary entrances and key high- traffic areas and roll out contactless check-in, among other prevention measures.

Hilton staff will also be provided with personal protective equipment, the company said.

The move comes as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to keep Americans home. According to a new report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the hotel industry has lost $2.4 billion in weekly wages while roughly eight of 10 hotel rooms remain empty.

Hilton Hotels’ preliminary system-wide first-quarter estimate of revenue per available room showed a 56 percent to 58 percent decline in March, according to the company’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing April 16.

Hilton is not the only brand implementing robust cleaning policies.

Airbnb is enforcing stricter protocols, requiring rentals to stay vacant for at least 24 hours between checkout and a new reservation. Meanwhile, Retailers Amazon and Walmart are enforcing temperature checks when employees report to work. And Home Depot and Starbucks are providing thermometers and asking staff to self-monitor.

