A first for Hess holiday trucks: Toy tow truck joins the 55-year-old fleet

Hess toy trucks have become a tradition of the holiday season ever since the first one was introduced back in 1964.

In the 55 years since, Hess has released firetrucks, motorcycles, space shuttles, cop cars, dump trucks and drag racer holiday-inspired toy trucks, but this holiday season the energy company is launching an entirely new addition to its fleet.

Hess Toy Truck announced Friday that its 2019 truck will come with a tow truck, which like the company's releases of the past will include a large and small truck as well.

The “Hess Tow Truck Rescue Team,” as the newest addition is called, brings the theme of roadside assistance to life, complete with a flatbed carrier that can be transformed into a tow truck, along with an expandable double-hooked arm and a wheel lift. The smaller of the two toy trucks also features a push-friction motor and a contractible three-stage tow arm.

Adorned in Hess’ traditional green and white color scheme, the toy tow trucks include over 65 LED lights and four sound effects for the horn, a reverse-direction alert, as well as engine and hydraulic sounds.

Last holiday season, Hess offered a 3-in-1 recreational holiday-inspired vehicle along with a motorbike and an ATV 4-wheeler.

Hess’ toy trucks used to be sold at Hess gas stations around the country during the holiday season, with their ubiquitous commercials to the tune of the 1963 hit song “My Boyfriend’s Back.” However, Hess sold all of its gas stations in 2014 to Marathon Petroleum for $2.6 billion, who in turn renamed them as Speedway stations, with Hess now exclusively focused on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Hess shuttered its retail business after selling off the gas stations, with the holiday toy trucks now the last remaining Hess retail product. The toys have since become a bit of a collector’s item over the years but have remained a gift-giving holiday standard for over five decades.

This year’s holiday Hess trucks went on sale Nov. 1 at hesstoytruck.com and retail for $35.99 plus tax and include six batteries and standard shipping.

