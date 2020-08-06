Hershey's releasing Sugar Cookie Kisses this holiday season

Sure, visions of sugar plums might be fine for some during the holiday season – but for the rest of us, thoughts of sugar cookies are more fit for a Christmas dessert dream. And Hershey’s seems to agree.

The brand behind the iconic Kisses candy has reportedly revealed its newest addition to the holiday lineup: Sugar Cookie Hershey’s Kisses, according to “junk food news” page Candy Hunting.

The white chocolate kisses will be made with actual sugar cookie pieces inside to sate that craving without even having to turn on the oven.

The candies will also have a “sugar cookie flavored white crème,” Candy Hunting reported.

The holiday-themed kiss is not the first seasonal treat the company has revealed months before launch.

In July, Hershey’s announced four new spooky candies it would be adding for Halloween.

Among them were Reese’s Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat Witch’s Brew, Hershey’s Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses and Hershey’s Cookies’N’ Crème Fangs.

Now to just wait until holiday season officially kicks off so you can fully indulge.

