Hershey, Frito-Lay issue recalls over undeclared allergens

Two prominent food brands are voluntarily recalling some products due to similar concerns: undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted two separate notices regarding Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping due to undeclared almonds and Frito-Lay's Ruffles All Dressed potato chips due to potential undeclared milk ingredients.

Both products pose a serious or even life-threatening risk to consumers who have an "allergy or severe sensitivity" to almonds or milk, the FDA said.

About 1,700 bottles of Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping, which comes in a 7.25-oz. bottle were incorrectly filled with the company's Heath Shell Topping, which is made with almonds, according to the recall notice.

The company said this was an "isolated error" that occurred at a contract manufacturing facility and that "immediate steps were taken" to prevent this from reoccurring.

The chocolate topping was distributed nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021.

"Hershey is conducting this recall with the full knowledge and cooperation of the US Food and Drug Administration," the company said.

Meanwhile, select 16 1/8 oz. bags of Ruffles All Dressed chips "were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk," according to the FDA's notice.

The recalled chips may have been distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, according to the FDA.

To date, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to either of the recalled products.

Representatives for Frito-Lay, which is owned by PepsiCo, did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.