Here are the best workplaces to grow your career
Home Depot, Bank of America and Massachusetts General Hospital are among the places 'heeding the call to put workers first'
Companies including Bank of America and Home Depot are among the best places to grow a career, according to a ranking prepared by professional networking site LinkedIn.
The new ranking, released Tuesday, comes at a time when working professionals across the country continue to "re-evaluate where and how they make a living," LinkedIn said.
Workers whose jobs have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic to varying degrees are now looking to "hit the reset button," the career networking platform stated.
According to LinkedIn data, 10 U.S. cities are seeing a growing workforce because they are "heeding the call to put workers first" — Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Minneapolis and Seattle are "attracting a growing number of job seekers," the company said.
LinkedIn pointed to Bank of America's efforts in raising its minimum wage to $25 as an example. The major financial institution ranked the best place to work in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The networking platform also noted how Massachusetts General Hospital, which is one of the top places to work in Boston, created programs to better support its staff. For example, the hospital invented a "going home checklist" to help front-line workers adjust from work to home life after their shift.
LinkedIn also highlighted Home Depot's efforts to help workers. The company added more paid time off and doubled overtime pay for hourly workers while also offering unlimited access to mental health counseling, according to LinkedIn. The home improvement company was also ranked the best place to work in Atlanta.
Here are the top companies to work in 10 U.S. cities, according to LinkedIn.
Atlanta
- Home Depot
- Delta Air Lines
- AT&T
Austin
- Dell Technologies
- Apple
- Amazon
Boston
- Fidelity Investments
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Liberty Mutual Insurance
Charlotte
- Bank of America
- Atrium Health
- Duke Energy Corporation
Chicago
- Abbvie
- Deloitte
- Accenture
Cincinnati
- Procter & Gamble
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Fifth Third Bank
Cleveland
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospitals
- Progressive Insurance
Dallas
- AT&T
- Lockheed Martin
- American Airlines
Minneapolis
- Target
- Medtronic
- 3M
Seattle
- Amazon
- T-Mobile