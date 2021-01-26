Here are the best jobs in America in 2021

For the first time, java developers have claimed the top spot on Glassdoor's annual list of the 50 best jobs in America.

For 2021, though, the company review website's report took into account the nearly 70 million Americans that have had to file for unemployment due to the pandemic.

To make sure the career options were "relevant" for these individuals, the company made sure that each job on the list had at least 2,000 openings as of Dec. 7. For its findings, Glassdoor also factored in the salary of each as well as job satisfaction.

Overall, java developers, according to Glassdoor, had a "strong balance" between all three factors.

"We’re seeing high demand for java developers with over 10,000 open roles and a median base salary of $90,830," Glassdoor economic data scientist Amanda Stansell said.

The job also received a satisfaction rating of 4.2 out of 5.

Tech jobs have dominated this year's list, claiming eight out of the top 10 spots. For example, data scientists fell at number two with a median base salary of $113,736 and a satisfaction rating of 4.1. As of Dec. 7, there were about 5,971 data scientist openings, according to Glassdoor.

Notably, at least four health care roles made the list after the pandemic gripped the world last winter, including clinical nurses, at No. 27, and physician assistants at No. 41.

And with so many people relocating over the past year, realtors landed at No. 36, according to the report.

However, technical program managers reported having the highest median base salary, $142,379, despite sitting at No. 30 on the list.

Meanwhile, corporate recruiters received the highest job satisfaction score, 4.4, while software engineers had the most job openings with more than 40,000 available roles.

Glassdoor’s report identifies specific jobs with the highest overall Glassdoor job score, which is determined by weighing earning potential, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings equally.

Job satisfaction was ranked on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best job. Glassdoor's satisfaction rating was reported by employees working in these roles over the past year.