Food and Drinks

Here's the healthiest cheeseburger in America: report

Cheeseburgers were graded using multiple parameters

close
Former McDonald’s CEO on how inflation impacts restaurant industry

Former McDonald's USA CEO Ed Rensi provides insight into product prices increasing in the restaurant business.

The healthiest cheeseburger in America is reportedly from Texas-based Whataburger. 

The Whataburger With Cheese earned a healthy rating of 8.4 out of 10, per a study conducted by Gambling.com. 

Researchers there analyzed each fast food burger's sugar, fat, salt and calorie content – scoring healthiness out of 10, according to WFAA.

The Whataburger With Cheese performed well in all four categories, with the second-lowest far and calorie contents per ounce in the study. 

A Whataburger location

A Whataburger location in Las Cruces, New Mexico, 2003.  (HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The California-borne In-N-Out Burger came in second, with a rating of 8.2. 

In-N-Out Burger's signature Double-Double cheeseburger

In-N-Out Burger's signature Double-Double cheeseburger and french fries are arranged for a photograph at a restaurant in Costa Mesa, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013.  (Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

 Checker's and Rally's tied for third place, with a rating of 6.3. Culvers and Del Taco in fourth and fifth place. 

A Wendy's Co. classic double cheeseburger

A Wendy's Co. classic double cheeseburger and french fries are arranged for a photograph at a restaurant location in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, July 29, 2015.  (Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger took the 10th spot. 