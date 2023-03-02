Here's the healthiest cheeseburger in America: report

The healthiest cheeseburger in America is reportedly from Texas-based Whataburger.

The Whataburger With Cheese earned a healthy rating of 8.4 out of 10, per a study conducted by Gambling.com.

Researchers there analyzed each fast food burger's sugar, fat, salt and calorie content – scoring healthiness out of 10, according to WFAA.

The Whataburger With Cheese performed well in all four categories, with the second-lowest far and calorie contents per ounce in the study.

The California-borne In-N-Out Burger came in second, with a rating of 8.2.

Checker's and Rally's tied for third place, with a rating of 6.3. Culvers and Del Taco in fourth and fifth place.

The Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger took the 10th spot.