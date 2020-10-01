Hawaiian Airlines expands pre-travel COVID-19 testing options

Hawaiian Airlines is offering a take-home pre-travel COVID-19 testing option for those traveling or returning to the Hawaiian Islands from the United States.

Last month, Hawaiian became the second major carrier after United Airlines to offer COVID-19 testing for travelers, first implementing a drive-thru polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at the airline’s labs near the Los Angeles and San Francisco international airports.

On Thursday, the airline expanded its offering to appeal to travelers who want to take the test "from the comfort of their home" in order to qualify to be exempt from the Aloha State's 14-day quarantine.

The $150 mail-in test kit will be available for all travelers, including children. Passengers can order the saliva test online through Vault Health. Once ordered, the test will be mailed overnight. Passengers are responsible for self-collecting their saliva sample "with assistance from a testing supervisor in a video call," the airline said.

The kit will then be shipped overnight to Vault’s lab, and the company will notify travelers of their results electronically within 24 hours.

Starting Oct. 15, passengers who have a negative test taken at a state-approved testing facility within 72 hours of the final leg of departure will be exempt from Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine, the airline said.

At the end of September, Hawaiian Airlines said it plans to expand its on-site testing to other airports “soon.” The airline also plans to partner with other labs to offer more testing.

