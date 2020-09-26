Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Hawaiian Airlines offering coronavirus testing to travelers

It's the second US airline to offer COVID-19 testing

close
New coronavirus tests are being developed every day. The Trump administration just ordered 150 million rapid antigen tests from Abbott Laboratories, but how do they stack up against other tests like the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test? Top infectious disease doctors from Harvard and Johns Hopkins break down the differences between the two tests to determine which diagnostic tool might be better at curbing transmission rates. video

Coronavirus tests: which one should you take?

New coronavirus tests are being developed every day. The Trump administration just ordered 150 million rapid antigen tests from Abbott Laboratories, but how do they stack up against other tests like the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test? Top infectious disease doctors from Harvard and Johns Hopkins break down the differences between the two tests to determine which diagnostic tool might be better at curbing transmission rates.

Hawaiian Airlines is now providing coronavirus testing for its passengers.

Continue Reading Below

The airline announced the new program on Friday, making it the second U.S. airline to offer COVID-19 testing for travelers.

Starting on Oct. 15, Hawaiian Airlines passengers heading to the Aloha State can get drive-through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, according to the FDA. Testing will take place at the airline’s labs near the Los Angeles and San Francisco international airports.

The FDA describes PCR tests as a type of molecular COVID test.

People who test negative within three days of departure won’t be required to follow Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine when they get there, the announcement said.

UNITED AIRLINES OFFERING RAPID COVID-19 TESTS TO PASSENGERS

Hawaiian Airlines is offering the Droplet Digital PCR shallow nasal swab tests in partnership with Worksite Labs. According to the announcement, those tests are a “gold standard” of coronavirus screening.

Passengers can pay $60 to get their results within 36 hours, or $150 to get “day-of-travel express service,” the announcement said.

GERMAN LUFTHANSA AIRLINE PLANS RAPID COVID-19 TESTING FOR PASSENGERS

Though the airline is only offering testing near the Los Angeles and San Francisco airports when it begins the program in October, Hawaiian Airlines said it plans to expand to other airports “soon.” It also said it plans to partner with other labs to offer more testing.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY AFTER EMERGENCY CALL FOR CRACKED WINDSHIELD

“As Hawaii's leading airline, it is critical to ensure that access to testing does not impede travel to Hawaii, for visitors or our kama‘āina (residents),” Avi Mannis, Hawaiian Airline’s senior vice president of marketing said in a statement.

Hawaiian Airlines is the second U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing to passengers. (iStock)

“Our testing option will offer Los Angeles and Bay Area travelers superior value and we look forward to expanding the program and bringing additional choices to more of our gateway cities as we welcome guests back with our industry-leading Hawaiian hospitality while keeping our community safe,” Mannis added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

United Airlines was the first U.S. airline to announce that it would be offering coronavirus rapid tests to passengers.

The airline’s program will begin on Oct. 15 and will be offered to passengers flying from San Francisco to Hawaii, FOX Business previously reported.

German airline Lufthansa also announced this week that it would be offering passengers rapid testing for COVID-19 starting in October.

However, the antigen tests will reportedly only be available for first-class and business-class passengers when the program begins because of limited supplies.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HAHAWAIIAN HLDGS12.80+0.40+3.23%
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.34.20+1.46+4.46%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS