Hawaiian Airlines days into new policy that could cause travelers to lose out on money

Hawaiian Airlines is days into implementing a new "no-show" policy that could potentially cause travelers to lose out on money.

The airline put the policy in place last Thursday for people who have a confirmed reservation but do not board their ticketed flight. "We'll cancel your flight reservation and all continuing and return flights," Hawaiian Airlines said in an announcement published on their website.

Additionally, no-show guests will not be able to use the money or miles spent on non-refundable fares as credit towards a future flight.

DUFFY CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION AFTER LATEST NEWARK AIRPORT GROUND DELAY, BLAMES BIDEN ADMIN FOR FAILURES

To prevent people from forfeiting all fares associated with nonrefundable tickets, the airline reminds people that they can adjust their reservations online or by contacting its reservations department by calling 1-800-367-5320.

The airline says on their website that they understand that "life happens," and those who are already at the airport but miss their flight may have options and are told to contact an airport customer service agent at the kiosks or check-in counter for help.

REAL ID DEADLINE IS HERE, HOW TO NAVIGATE IF YOU DON’T HAVE ONE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The new policy applies to all non-refundable tickets purchased in the U.S., with no exemptions for HawaiianMiles or Mileage Plan Elite members.

"Changes and cancellations on refundable tickets are based on the fare agreement for those tickets at the time of ticketing. Please review your fare rules," Hawaiian Airlines said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 53.65 +0.67 +1.26%

Hawaiian Airlines did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. It was acquired by Alaska Airlines in September 2024, which has a similar no-show policy.