Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Airlines
Published

Hawaiian Airlines days into new policy that could cause travelers to lose out on money

Policy similar to Alaska Airlines, which acquired Hawaiian Airlines last year

close
Erin Witte, director of consumer protection for the Consumer Federation of America, explains why a federal court halted the airline junk fee transparency rule. video

Court throws out airline junk fee transparency rule

Erin Witte, director of consumer protection for the Consumer Federation of America, explains why a federal court halted the airline junk fee transparency rule.

Hawaiian Airlines is days into implementing a new "no-show" policy that could potentially cause travelers to lose out on money.

The airline put the policy in place last Thursday for people who have a confirmed reservation but do not board their ticketed flight. "We'll cancel your flight reservation and all continuing and return flights," Hawaiian Airlines said in an announcement published on their website.

Additionally, no-show guests will not be able to use the money or miles spent on non-refundable fares as credit towards a future flight. 

DUFFY CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION AFTER LATEST NEWARK AIRPORT GROUND DELAY, BLAMES BIDEN ADMIN FOR FAILURES

Hawaiian Airlines check-in at LAX

The Hawaiian Airlines logo is displayed at the check-in area at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

To prevent people from forfeiting all fares associated with nonrefundable tickets, the airline reminds people that they can adjust their reservations online or by contacting its reservations department by calling 1-800-367-5320.

The airline says on their website that they understand that "life happens," and those who are already at the airport but miss their flight may have options and are told to contact an airport customer service agent at the kiosks or check-in counter for help.

REAL ID DEADLINE IS HERE, HOW TO NAVIGATE IF YOU DON’T HAVE ONE

Hawaiian Airlines illustration

A Hawaiian Airlines Company logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen with the logo also displayed in the background. (Romain Doucelin/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Getty Images)

Hawaiian Airlines plane in the sky

A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A320 departs from Harry Reid International Airport en route to Honolulu on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The new policy applies to all non-refundable tickets purchased in the U.S., with no exemptions for HawaiianMiles or Mileage Plan Elite members.

"Changes and cancellations on refundable tickets are based on the fare agreement for those tickets at the time of ticketing. Please review your fare rules," Hawaiian Airlines said. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 53.65 +0.67 +1.26%

Hawaiian Airlines did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. It was acquired by Alaska Airlines in September 2024, which has a similar no-show policy. 