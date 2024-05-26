Hate job interviews? New book promises lighter, brighter career process for 'very best stuff'

When a person searching for a new job receives an interview invitation, the opportunity can present a wave of emotions — everything from excitement to anxiety to stress.

A new book by Colorado-based author Sam Owens, "I Hate Job Interviews: Stop Stressing. Start Performing. Get the Job You Want," to be released on June 4 from HarperCollins Leadership, is proposing to help job hunters land their dream jobs by mastering job interviewing.

The timing not only resonates with new grads — but for anyone looking to start a new career opportunity.

Owens is a career coach who has worked with clients to boost confidence for job interviews.

"Most of my clients are highly talented and qualified people with low interview confidence, either because they are new at it or because they’ve been out of the interview game for a long time," Owens told FOX Business.

"They haven't made job interview prep a priority, and it's hurting their ability to land jobs. So I take them through a step-by-step process, including practicing with them and giving real-time feedback — which helps them get the jobs they want."

The new book, said Owens, teaches people to develop answers to virtually any job interview question.

3 job-interviewing tips

1. Do your research

"Get inside information before the interview by talking with people familiar with the job or company," noted Owens.

"Inside information is bad in financial trading, but it's good in the job search world."

When done right, he said, inside information can give applicants a huge advantage in the interview — and the initiative shown by getting it can impress companies.

2. Reference a specific achievement

When interviewers ask you to describe your leadership ability, tell them a specific story of when you demonstrated leadership, suggested Owen.

"They will never forget it, and it will leave no doubt in their minds on the matter," he said.

3. Highlight your skills

Owens suggested that interviewees read the job description to understand the skills that a potential employer seeks.

"This will make sure you're highlighting your very best stuff in every response," he noted.

What should people wear to an interview?

This is where researching the company comes into play again, said Owens.

"They should find out what the dress code is at the company, and dress a little nicer," he said.

"You want them to remember your amazing responses, not that you wore a tux."

How can people stand out in an interview?

Owens said that the notion of standing out is a common question he’s asked. The key points are preparation and practice, he said.

To that point, the Harvard Business Review reported that a lack of planning for an interview "is the greatest single fault found in the interviewing process."

"Be the clear winner."

It also said, "All too often, the inexperienced interviewer launches into a discussion only to find midway through that his preparation is incomplete."

Owens shared that landing a dream job or big promotion often comes down to performance in the job interview.

"The way to stand out is to be fully prepared, to have amazing responses to questions and to be the clear winner," he said.

The new book is available at Amazon.