Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, criminal sex act

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars on Wednesday, just weeks after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sex act.

Weinstein, 67, faced a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years in prison for the criminal sex act count, while the third-degree rape count carried a maximum penalty of four years.

He addressed the court before Judge James Burke handed down his sentence, saying men facing allegations in the #MeToo movement are being accused of “things that none of us understood,” and that he was confused by the rape case that was about to put him in prison.

“Thousands of men are losing due process. I’m worried about this country,” he said.

The disgraced movie mogul was reportedly led into the courtroom in a wheelchair. Once settled, he heard from the two women whose allegations ultimately got him convicted, Jessica Mann and Mimi Haleyi, before the judge revealed his fate.

Weinstein was originally charged with five counts stemming from the allegations of "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra and the two other women.

Sciorra's account that he raped and sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s was the basis for two counts of predatory sexual assault, a charge that carried a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Mann, an aspiring actress, said he raped her in March 2013, while Haleyi, a former film and TV production assistant, said he forcibly performed oral sex on her in March 2006. Both women addressed the court before Weinstein spoke and his sentence was handed down.

“I believe that if Harvey Weinstein was not convicted by this jury, it would happen again and again and again,” Haleyi told the judge on Wednesday, through tears.

Meanwhile, Mann told the court: “The day my screams were heard from the witness room was the day my voice came back to its full power... It takes a very special kind of evil to exploit connections to leverage rape."

Both women asked that Weinstein receive the maximum sentence for their respective counts.

The jury ultimately found Weinstein not guilty on the most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence. He was also acquitted of first-degree rape.

Weinstein was hospitalized and underwent heart surgery following his conviction, then was being housed in a special medical facility located on Rikers Island in the lead-up to his sentencing.

His attorneys had asked that the judge show him mercy and sentence him to five years behind bars.

Weinstein will be transferred from the city’s jail system to the state prison system, where he will undergo a thorough evaluation, including a comprehensive medical review, to determine which facility is best for his physical and security needs.

He must later appear before a judge in California, where he was charged in January with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

The charges are connected to two separate instances that occurred over the course of as many days in 2013, according to a press release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

On Feb. 18 of that year, he is accused of forcing himself into an unidentified female victim's hotel room and raping her. The next day, he allegedly sexually assaulted a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room. L.A. prosecutors are seeking $5 million bail.

