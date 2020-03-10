Weinstein's brother compared him to OJ Simpson in scathing email: Court papers

Harvey Weinstein’s brother and former business partner, Bob Weinstein, unleashed a tirade against the embattled – and now convicted – movie mogul in a series of emails following the firestorm of allegations that tarnished the Weinstein name, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

“F–- u Harvey Weinstein. I pray there is a real hell. That’s where u belong,” wrote Bob Weinstein in a Nov. 2, 2017 email, The New York Post reported, citing recently unsealed court papers. “I suppose being you, is its own hell, if u could feel it, but no chance. OJ, didn’t kill Nicole Simpson and u had consensual sex with all those poor victimized women.”

Bob Weinstein, who co-founded Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company with Harvey, described his older brother as being “world class in that area,” presumably speaking about his sexual misconduct, and pointed out that “up to 82” women had accused him, the outlet reported.

The day earlier, Bob Weinstein, who is two years younger, called his brother “delusional” and a “pathological” liar.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN FOUND GUILTY OF THIRD-DEGREE RAPE, CRIMINAL SEX ACT

“Sure all those 82 women had nothing better to do than have consensual sex with, u, and then out themselves and accuse u for sexual abuse,” he said. “U have hurt, so many innocent women, your family, mine, me, your former employee, disgraced the name Weinstein. The saddest part of all this, is that u will rationalize, minimize and compartmentalize, it all away.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S LAWYERS SEEK MERCY AFTER HIS 'HISTORIC' FALL

Weinstein is being housed in a special medical facility located on Rikers Island as he awaits his Wednesday sentencing for his conviction of third-degree rape and criminal sex act.

In a separate filing last week, prosecutors detailed a litany of allegations starting with a claim by a woman that she woke up in the middle of the night in a Buffalo, New York, hotel room in 1978 to find Weinstein on top of her and “forcing himself sexually on her.” They said it fit a pattern that continued for decades: Weinstein getting young women alone in hotel rooms and other settings before sexually attacking them, often while trying to trick them into thinking it was a path to stardom.

Meanwhile, Weinstein’s lawyers argued on Monday that he deserves mercy for his already “historic fall from grace” and serious health issues.

In a letter filed in advance of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday for his New York City rape conviction, his defense team asked Judge James Burke to give him to only five years behind bars — a far cry from the potential 29-year maximum term allowed by law.

WHAT IS HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S ESTIMATED NET WORTH?

On the criminal sex act count, Weinstein faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison, while the third-degree rape count carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Once Weinstein is sentenced, he’ll be transferred from the city’s jail system to the state prison system. There, he will undergo a thorough evaluation, including a comprehensive medical review, to determine which facility is best for his physical and security needs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.