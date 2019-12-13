Harvey Weinstein seen without walker after struggling in court

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was spotted strolling through a New York store without a walker – just days after he appeared to be struggling to walk without one, Page Six reported.

Weinstein was seen at a Target in Mount Kisco, in Westchester County, days after a Dec. 6 court hearing, where he appeared to need support from other people in his group, the outlet reported.

On Wednesday, photographs show the 67-year-old relying on a walker as he left the same courthouse, appearing weak and pained. Attorney Donna Rotunna told Page Six: “We wanted him to use a walker last week, and Mr. Weinstein didn’t want the press to think he was seeking sympathy.”

FOX Business could not reach Rotunno for comment by the time of publication.

One of Weinstein’s lawyers previously said he would be undergoing back surgery on Thursday to relieve pain from an August car crash.

The former film industry exec faces a Jan. 6 trial on rape and sexual assault charges in state court, where he has pleaded not guilty. He has denied non-consensual sex allegations.

Meanwhile, 98 percent of The Weinstein Co.'s creditors are joining a tentative settlement that plaintiffs say includes $25 million for over two dozen actresses and former employees who claim Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them, a lawyer said Thursday.

Attorney Karen Bitar said the deal would cover “the overwhelming" number of individuals and entities potentially owed money.

Additional funds, she said, would be set aside for anyone who did not accept the terms of the settlement. The agreement, which would be limited to $500,000 per person, would require court approval that is unlikely to come before the spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.