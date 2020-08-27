Harry Potter comes to Build-A-Bear Workshop the same week of Q2 earnings call

Baby Yoda can move on over, because Build-A-Bear Workshop has made space for another multibillion dollar franchise — Harry Potter.

The magical collaboration between the customizable teddy bear chain and Warner Bros. Consumer Products is set to launch “exclusively online” starting on Sept. 2, according to a Thursday press release. The company will release the lineup in stores at a later date in the fall.

The themed bears feature a Harry Potter logo and Hogwarts crest on their feet, and golden Build-A-Bear paw prints embroidered onto their hands.

Customers can also choose which robes they want to dress their furry friend in, which include teddy bear-sized replicas from the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Matching scarves, pants, skirts, sweaters, ties and wands are optional as well.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the magic of the Wizarding World to Build-A-Bear Workshop," said Jennifer Kretchmar, Build-A-Bear’s chief digital & merchandising officer, in a statement. "Harry Potter fans are sure to be spell-bound by the Harry Potter bear, house robes and Hogwarts uniforms, and bear-sized wands – and more magical clothing and accessories to come. This enchanting collection is perfect for all ages!"

A price point hasn’t been revealed at this time, but Build-A-Bear is currently accepting newsletter sign-ups to deliver further details. However, the Baby Yoda (AKA “The Child”) dolls which were launched in the spring range between $44 and $59, according to Build-A-Bear’s website.

The mysterious green alien became a fan favorite after Disney+ released its Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” in November 2019. Build-A-Bear’s respective plush toy sold out online in only two hours, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s posted total revenue in the fiscal year of 2019 was $338.5 million. The company’s first-quarter earnings for 2020 were significantly lower than the same period last year due to the coronavirus pandemic halting store operations.

“Total revenues of $46.6 million in fiscal 2020 compared to $84.4 million in the fiscal 2019 first quarter,” Build-A-Bear’s first-quarter results state.

The company’s second-quarter earnings call is set for Sept. 1.