Here are the happiest US cities in 2022: report

If you’re looking for a happier place to live, you might want to consider moving to California, according to a new study.

Earlier this week, WalletHub released a report on the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and among the 10 top-ranked cities, six were located in California, including the number one city, Fremont, California.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on 30 measurements within three categories: emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community & environment.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub revealed how cities ranked based on some of those individual measurements, including that Pearl City, Hawaii, has the lowest depression rate while Huntington, West Virginia has the highest depression rate.

South Burlington, Vermont, was found to have the highest adequate sleep rate, while Detroit, Michigan was found to have the lowest.

Burlington, Vermont, was found to have the fewest work hours, while Cheyenne, Wyoming has the highest work hours.

WalletHub also found that aside from being the happiest U.S. city overall, Fremont, California, has the lowest separation and divorce rates. Meanwhile, Cleveland, Ohio, was found to have the highest separation and divorce rates.

To see the overall results from the report, here are the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Fremont, California

2. Columbia, Maryland

3. San Francisco, California

4. San Jose, California

5. Irvine, California

6. Madison, Wisconsin

7. Seattle, Washington

8. Overland Park, Kansas

9. Huntington Beach, California

10. San Diego, California

