Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle and Budget

Here are the happiest US cities in 2022: report

Of the top 10 happiest cities in 2022, 6 cities were located in California

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 4

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines.

If you’re looking for a happier place to live, you might want to consider moving to California, according to a new study.

Earlier this week, WalletHub released a report on the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and among the 10 top-ranked cities, six were located in California, including the number one city, Fremont, California. 

STATES WHERE RESIDENTS HAVE THE LARGEST AVERAGE TAX BILL: REPORT

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on 30 measurements within three categories: emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community & environment.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub revealed how cities ranked based on some of those individual measurements, including that Pearl City, Hawaii, has the lowest depression rate while Huntington, West Virginia has the highest depression rate. 

CITIES WITH THE HIGHEST, LOWEST REAL MINIMUM WAGE: REPORT

South Burlington, Vermont, was found to have the highest adequate sleep rate, while Detroit, Michigan was found to have the lowest. 

Fremont, California, is the happiest city in the U.S. in 2022, according to WalletHub. It's also the city with the lowest separation and divorce rates.  (iStock)

Burlington, Vermont, was found to have the fewest work hours, while Cheyenne, Wyoming has the highest work hours. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WalletHub also found that aside from being the happiest U.S. city overall, Fremont, California, has the lowest separation and divorce rates. Meanwhile, Cleveland, Ohio, was found to have the highest separation and divorce rates.

San Francisco, California

San Francisco is the third-happiest city in the U.S. in 2022, according to WalletHub.  (iStock)

To see the overall results from the report, here are the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022, according to WalletHub. 

1. Fremont, California

2. Columbia, Maryland

3. San Francisco, California

4. San Jose, California

5. Irvine, California

6. Madison, Wisconsin

7. Seattle, Washington

8. Overland Park, Kansas

9. Huntington Beach, California

10. San Diego, California

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS