Another hand sanitizer recalled over resemblance to water bottles

Another brand of hand sanitizer is being recalled over its resemblance to water bottles, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

One lot of Limar Hand Sanitizer, which was packaged in 4-oz. bottles, is being voluntarily recalled because the containers pose "a risk of ingestion," according to the FDA's warning notice.

The company, Dominican Republic-based Ardil Comercial, said one of its distributors "may have further distributed" the affected product across the United States, according to the notice.

The product is only intended to be used topically to help kill bacteria when soap and water are not available. If ingested, consumers are putting themselves at risk for "alcohol toxicity," the FDA said.

Symptoms include lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness and coma, which can be fatal.

The affected product bears the lot number 079932-4611-05-J and has an expiration date of May 2022.

The company is "notifying its distributors and customers by telephone, press release and is arranging for a replacement of all recalled products," according to the FDA.

Consumers and distributors are being told to return the recalled product to the place of purchase.

This isn't the first time the agency has raised concern over the packaging of sanitizers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last year, the agency issued a warning about alcohol-based hand sanitizers being packaged in containers that may resemble food or drinks, putting "consumers at risk of serious injury or death if ingested."

Prior to its warning, the FDA discovered that some hand sanitizers were being packaged in beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles. The agency also discovered some sanitizers contained food flavors, such as chocolate or raspberry.

Then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn cautioned at the time that the "products could confuse consumers into accidentally ingesting a potentially deadly product."