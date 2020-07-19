Hamptons restaurant where Epstein, Weinstein were regulars burns table to be 'free of the sleaze'

A popular Southampton, New York, restaurant has cleansed itself from two scandalous celebrity clients it had formerly hosted.

In an elaborate torch session held Saturday at the 75 Main Restaurant and Lounge, waitstaff and patrons joined owner Zach Erdem, who destroyed a VIP table that was once reserved for the now disgraced millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein and film producer Harvey Weinstein – both of whom have been charged and convicted of sex crimes.

Erdem used an axe and sledgehammer to break down the table and proceeded to douse it with lighter to symbolically cut ties with the controversial celebrities.

''Our tables will now be free of the sleaze that was brought on by these sex abusers that used their money and power inappropriately," Erdem said in a statement. "They were regulars at my establishment for years. On behalf of my patrons and staff by setting the table on fire, we will release the evil that was inflicted to countless girls and women. Burn baby, burn."

Attendees followed up the bonfire with a champagne toast, a press release provided to FOX Business states.

The restaurant is set to place a new table that is free from the bad history in the same spot.

Epstein died in the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019, in what was ruled a suicide by New York City Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson. The financier's associate Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested this month and has been denied bail while she faces perjury and sex charges for allegedly conspiring with Epstein's sexual abuse of women – many of which were under the age of legal consent at the time.

Weinstein, 68, was convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape on Feb. 24 and is currently serving his 23-year sentence.

