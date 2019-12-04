GrubHub names top orders of 2019 and upcoming food trends

The top dish of 2019 is a newer twist on an old classic, according to a new report.

GrubHub released its annual “Year in Food” report on Wednesday, which found that cauliflower pizza was the top ordered food of 2019.

Over the course of the year, the pizza -- which is made with a cauliflower crust -- rose 650 percent in popularity, according to a press release about the report.

In fact, seven of the top 10 foods on the list were vegetarian or vegan-friendly, significantly increased from only three of the top spots last year, the release said.

Following cauliflower pizza, the top dishes of 2019 were: spicy Brussels sprouts, portobello empanadas, black bean and sweet potato tacos, miso pork ramen, chicken burgers, bone broth, brown sugar milk (bubble) tea, vegan pad thai and Impossible burgers.

GrubHub also reported which breakfast dishes, desserts and late-night orders were the most popular.

According to the mobile food-ordering app, bacon, egg and cheese biscuits were the favorite breakfast, butter cake was the top dessert and Buffalo chicken empanadas were the most popular late-night snack.

As vegan and vegetarian trends continue to rise, GrubHub found that the Impossible Burger was the top meat alternative of the year, followed by black bean burgers, tofu, mushroom burgers and jackfruit.

According to the report, New York is the most vegan-friendly state and Indiana is the least.

GrubHub also found which food trends are on the rise, with celery juice leading the charge, followed by oat milk and street corn.

Dishes that continue to remain popular but aren’t particularly growing include poke, avocado toast and kale, the release said.

Meanwhile, food trends that appear to be dying are kombucha and coconut water, GrubHub found.

The app also found that Washington, D.C., has seen a rise in late-night orders, California has seen a rise in healthy food orders, Oregon has seen a rise in orders of caffeinated drinks and Texas has seen a rise in dessert orders.

GrubHub also reported that its largest order not for catering was more than 300 tacos for a Halloween party, its smallest order was a single hot sauce packet and the most expensive single item ordered was osetra black caviar, which cost $285 for 30 grams.

