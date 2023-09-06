Ground stops at major Chicago airports lifted after storms pass

Ground stops implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) at major Chicago airports were lifted after storms passed through the area Wednesday morning.

The ground stop at Midway was lifted at around 11 a.m. ET. A ground stop at O'Hare airport was lifted earlier Wednesday morning.

The FAA said the ground stops were implemented in order to keep travelers safe. The agency also said that passengers should check their flight's status with the airline.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported early Wednesday that scattered showers and storms rolled through the area and that there is a risk of small pea-sized hail.

Meteorologists also issued flash flood warnings has also been issued for several areas throughout Illinois.

The FAA said that the storms have moved away from the terminals, but that delays may occur due to planes having to avoid the storms.

As of 11:20 a.m. ET, only 10% of flights at O'Hare had been delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The FAA said that there may be some delays in Atlanta on Wednesday evening due to expected thunderstorms.

The agency also said it is watching the path of Tropical Storm Lee in the Atlantic.