'Ground stop' at one of America's busiest airports on one of year's busiest travel weekends

Memorial Day delays expected at busy New York City travel hub

One of the busiest airports in the U.S. has been issued a ground stop amid a hectic Memorial Day travel weekend.

On Monday afternoon, John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, was issued a ground stop by Air Traffic Control System Command Center, which is part of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Thunderstorms were listed as the cause for the ground stop.

The ground stop period is expected to last from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Monday evening.

JFK Airport is considered one of the most bustling airports in the United States. It is consistently rated among the top 10 busiest airport hubs in the U.S.

JFK airport tower

John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, N.Y. (Google Maps / Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to the FAA for an additional statement.

Plane takes off from JFK with NYC skyline in background

A passenger aircraft takes off from JFK international Airport in New York as the Manhattan skyline looms in the distance on Feb. 5, 2024.  (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This story is still developing. Check back with us for updates.