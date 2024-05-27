'Ground stop' at one of America's busiest airports on one of year's busiest travel weekends

One of the busiest airports in the U.S. has been issued a ground stop amid a hectic Memorial Day travel weekend.

On Monday afternoon, John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, was issued a ground stop by Air Traffic Control System Command Center, which is part of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Thunderstorms were listed as the cause for the ground stop.

The ground stop period is expected to last from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Monday evening.

JFK Airport is considered one of the most bustling airports in the United States. It is consistently rated among the top 10 busiest airport hubs in the U.S.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FAA for an additional statement.

This story is still developing. Check back with us for updates.