Grocery chain launches massive expansion with 180 new US stores

Budget-friendly grocery chain Aldi is expanding its footprint in the U.S.

The company announced on Monday that it plans to open more than 180 stores by the end of 2026, pushing its total footprint to nearly 2,800 this year. Its goal is to operate about 3,200 stores by the end of 2028.

As part of the company's growth plans over the next five years, it will enter the Colorado market for the first time while opening additional stores in the Southeast and West markets. It also has plans to open three new distribution centers in Florida, Colorado and Arizona.

MORE AMERICANS TURN TO HOME COOKING AS ECONOMIC CONCERNS WEIGH

Aldi, which is entering its 50th year in the U.S., said the expansion meets the "sustained demand" for its simple and affordable operating model.

"In 2026 we’re focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first," Aldi U.S. CEO Atty McGrath said in a statement. "That means bringing ALDI to even more neighborhoods, upgrading our website and planning additional distribution centers to keep our shelves stocked."

ALDI IS CUTTING PRICES ON HUNDREDS OF ITEMS FOR THE SUMMER

Aldi operates using a no-frills model, keeping costs down by selling a limited selection of mostly private-label products in smaller stores. Locations are also staffed with relatively few employees.

For instance, customers insert a refundable quarter to use shopping carts, which the company says reduces the need to hire additional staff to collect carts, and saves customers more money.

DECEMBER INFLATION DATA WILL BE 'EXTREMELY MUDDY' ECONOMISTS WARN

Demand for the low-cost grocer has risen as consumers grapple with higher everyday expenses.

Aldi said in its announcement that the "next wave of ALDI growth is powered by its customers" with 17 million new customers visiting stores in 2025 alone.

Key markets where Aldi is moving:

Maine: In 2026, Aldi will enter Maine. It will open a store in the city of Portland.

Colorado: More than 50 stores are planned for the Denver and Colorado Springs markets, supported by an accompanying distribution center.

Arizona: The grocer will open 10 new stores in the Phoenix market in 2026, with plans to add a total of 40 new stores to the market by the end of 2030.

Las Vegas: The grocer plans to double its current store count by 2030.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE