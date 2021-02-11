Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Grape Nuts are returning sooner than expected, here's when

Cereal shortage has lasted several weeks

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 11

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Grape-Nuts finally have a return date.

Continue Reading Below

There has been a shortage of the popular breakfast for several weeks, but parent company Post Consumer Brands announced on Thursday that Grape-Nuts will be shipping out at full capacity by mid-March.

Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager, said in a press release that the company recognizes “that the temporary Grape-Nuts shortage has been frustrating to fans.” The company ramped up production to “full swing” for 51 of the next 55 days to catch up.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
POSTPOST HOLDINGS100.02+1.80+1.83%

SEEING A GRAPE-NUTS SHORTAGE? HERE’S WHY

“We promised out loyal fans that we would work hard to get Grape-Nuts back on store shelves as quickly as possible, and we are now committing to an earlier-than-anticipated return date,” DeRock said.

Earlier, fans had shared their surprise online after finding a lack of Grape-Nuts at their local stores. But the company assured customers that the cereal would return.

The company joked about the shortage with an image of a box of Grape-Nuts with the cereal missing from the bowl. (Post Consumer Brands)

GRAPE-NUTS PRICES SKYROCKET ONLINE AMID CORONAVIRUS-CAUSED SHORTAGE

“Awww-Nuts,” the company joked about the shortage, along with an image of a box of Grape-Nuts with the cereal missing from the bowl.

Post previously said that the shortage had been caused by the combination of coronavirus-related supply problems and unusually high demand for Grape-Nuts.

Post Consumer Brands announced on Thursday that Grape-Nuts will be shipping out at full capacity by mid-March. (GrapeNuts.com_

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

In the meantime, online sellers took advantage of the shortage, sharply raising their prices for Grape-Nuts. Fox Business found prices as high as $110.90 for a 64-ounce box of Grape-Nuts from a third-party seller on Walmart.com.

To apologize for the shortage, Post said it would hold a contest on its Facebook page to win free Grape-Nuts for a year. Everyone who enters the contest will be notified when Grape-Nuts production is back to full capacity and will receive a coupon for $1.50 off the price of a box of Grape-Nuts, according to the company.

Fox Business’ Ann Schmidt contributed to this report.