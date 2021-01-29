Grape-Nuts prices skyrocket online amid coronavirus-caused shortage

The coronavirus has caused yet another shortage.

Grape-Nuts -- owned by Post Consumer Brands -- have been experiencing product shortages, which means people are having a hard time finding the cereal in stores.

As a result, online prices have been skyrocketing while the company works to put Grape-Nuts back on shelves.

As of Friday evening, a four-pack of 29-ounce boxes of Grape-Nuts was selling for $54.99 on Amazon. A two-pack of 29-ounce boxes of Grape-Nuts was selling for $39.99 on eBay.

Meanwhile, a 64-ounce box of Grape-Nuts was selling for a whopping $110.90 by a third-party seller on Walmart.com.

The manufacturer-suggested retail price for a 29-ounce box is just $4.99, according to The New York Times.

“We are sorry you are having a difficult time locating this product, we would like to inform you it has NOT been discontinued,” the Grape-Nuts website says. “We are currently experiencing a product shortage where we are not able to fill orders for this item due to adjustments in our production schedules and production availability.”

According to the website, Grape-Nuts are expected to be back in stores “sometime in March 2021.”

Post Consumer Brands did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. However, Grape-Nuts brand manager Kristin DeRock told USA Today that the product shortage was caused by “supply constraints and higher cereal demand amid the pandemic.”

Though the Grape-Nuts shortage has been getting attention recently, its sister cereal, Grape-Nuts Flakes, also appeared to have a shortage late last year. The brand commented on one of its own posts back in September saying that Grape-Nuts Flakes might be difficult to find in stores.

“Grape Nut Flakes may be out of stock for a while due to adjustments in our production schedules to ensure the items in highest demand are available,” the brand wrote. “We know it is frustrating when you can't find the products that you and your family enjoy.”

“Please know that our team members are working hard every day to safely produce and ship products to our consumers during this unique time of high demand,” the brand added. “We expect our Grape Nuts Flakes to be available again starting in October.”