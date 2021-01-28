Seeing a Grape-Nuts cereal shortage? Here's why

If you're looking for the Grape-Nuts cereal, you might be temporarily out of luck.

The product is facing a shortage due to a combination of virus-related supply constraints and higher-than-normal demand, the brand, owned by Post Holdings, told FOX Business.

Grape-Nuts brand manager Kristin DeRock said the popular food is made "using a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated." This process has made it "made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time," she said.

Despite the temporary disruption, though, the company has "absolutely no plans to discontinue" the cereal, DeRock said.

The news may come as welcome relief for fans who have expressed concern over the product's disappearance on social media and on Reddit.

"My dad and I are going through an existential crisis because of the Grape-Nuts shortage," one Twitter user wrote, saying the matter was "inconceivable."

Another dismayed user voiced similar concerns tweeting, "This Grape Nuts shortage is killing me... my teeth are getting soft. Come on @postcereals get production back up."

The company apologized for "any frustration and inconvenience this has caused" and greatly appreciates fans' loyalty.

"Grape-Nuts has been a much beloved brand since its introduction in 1897," DeRock said.

The company says it's working to get the product fully back on store shelves, which they estimated will be this coming spring.