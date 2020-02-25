California grape glut creates cheaper wine prices

Wine aficionados get ready to raise your glasses.

Thanks to a surplus of California grapes and declining demand, wine bills are getting cheaper and are expected to fall to the lowest price in five years, according to a new state of the wine industry report by Silicon Valley Bank.

Even though wine consumption in the U.S. declined for the first time in 25 years, according to a report from industry group IWSR, some in the wine industry believe lasting change can be good.

Andrew Murray Vineyards Owner, Andrew Murray, told FOX Business’ Robert Gray that lower wine prices aren’t leaving a bitter taste in his mouth.

“When wine becomes more affordable it becomes more competitive with all of its competitors which is spirits… [and] hard seltzer now marijuana which is legal in California,” he said. “So wine being more affordable, I think that’s a great thing.”

Murray and other winemakers believe they can get maybe entice more millennials, especially at lower price points.

To offset the losses as their profit margins get pressed, winemakers in some of the private label brands are selling their vino on the secondary markets or in bulk.

And estates, like Murray Vineyards, are picking fewer grapes, which means consumers are getting better quality grapes at the same price point.

