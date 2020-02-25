Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

California grape glut creates cheaper wine prices

Wine prices are expected to fall to the lowest prices in five years

By FOXBusiness
close
Declining demand for wine is leading to a correction in the cost. FOX Business’ Robert Gray with more.video

Grape glut causes wine price decrease

Declining demand for wine is leading to a correction in the cost. FOX Business’ Robert Gray with more.

Wine aficionados get ready to raise your glasses.

Continue Reading Below

Thanks to a surplus of California grapes and declining demand, wine bills are getting cheaper and are expected to fall to the lowest price in five years, according to a new state of the wine industry report by Silicon Valley Bank.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Even though wine consumption in the U.S. declined for the first time in 25 years, according to a report from industry group IWSR, some in the wine industry believe lasting change can be good.

WINE PRICES SLATED TO DWINDLE OVER EXCESS GRAPE SUPPLY, EXPERTS SAY

Andrew Murray Vineyards Owner, Andrew Murray, told FOX Business’ Robert Gray that lower wine prices aren’t leaving a bitter taste in his mouth.

“When wine becomes more affordable it becomes more competitive with all of its competitors which is spirits… [and] hard seltzer now marijuana which is legal in California,” he said. “So wine being more affordable, I think that’s a great thing.”

Murray and other winemakers believe they can get maybe entice more millennials, especially at lower price points.

WHY MILLENNIALS ARE DRINKING LESS BEER AND SIPPING MORE WINE, SPIRITS

To offset the losses as their profit margins get pressed, winemakers in some of the private label brands are selling their vino on the secondary markets or in bulk.

And estates, like Murray Vineyards, are picking fewer grapes, which means consumers are getting better quality grapes at the same price point.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

FOX Business' Robert Gray contributed to this report.