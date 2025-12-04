Google reveals the top trending searches of 2025
Annual Year in Search report shows Netflix film and iPhone 17 among top trending searches
Google has unveiled its Year in Search 2025, spotlighting the events, people and pop-culture moments that prompted the biggest spikes in search interest.
Charlie Kirk topped this year’s list as the No. 1 trending search in the U.S. The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, fueling a nationwide surge in search activity.
Rounding out the top five were Netflix’s hit film "KPop Demon Hunters," the viral plush collectible Labubu, Apple’s iPhone 17 and the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which was signed into law in July.
Other major spikes in search activity included New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, the AI platform DeepSeek, the government shutdown, the FIFA Club World Cup, and tariffs, according to Google.
GOOGLE CEO CALLS FOR NATIONAL AI REGULATION TO COMPETE WITH CHINA MORE EFFECTIVELY
Top trending U.S. searches of 2025
1. Charlie Kirk
2. "KPop Demon Hunters"
3. Labubu
4. iPhone 17
5. One Big Beautiful Bill Act
6. Zohran Mamdani
7. DeepSeek
8. Government shutdown
9. FIFA Club World Cup
10. Tariffs
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|321.27
|+3.65
|+1.15%
Top trending U.S. news searches
1. "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"
2. Government shutdown
3. Charlie Kirk assassination
4. Tariffs
5. No Kings protest
6. Los Angeles fires
7. New Pope chosen
8. Epstein files
9. U.S. presidential inauguration
10. Hurricane Melissa
Top trending people searches
1. Zohran Mamdani
2. Tyler Robinson
3. d4vd
4. Erika Kirk
5. Pope Leo XIV
6. Shedeur Sanders
7. Bonnie Blue
8. Karoline Leavitt
9. Andy Byron
10. Jimmy Kimmel
Top trending movies searches
1. "KPop Demon Hunters"
2. "Sinners"
3. "The Minecraft Movie"
4. "Happy Gilmore 2"
5. "Thunderbolts*"
6. "F1"
7. "Jurassic World Rebirth"
8. "Final Destination Bloodlines"
9. "Weapons"
10. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"
GOOGLE DODGES CHROME, ANDROID SPLIT BUT MUST SHARE DATA WITH RIVALS
Top trending searches of passings:
1. Charlie Kirk
2. Gene Hackman
3. Ozzy Osbourne
4. Anne Burrell
5. Diane Keaton
6. Michelle Trachtenberg
7. Pope Francis
8. Hulk Hogan
9. Malcolm-Jamal Warner
10. Val Kilmer
Top trending actors searches:
1. Pedro Pascal
2. Malachi Barton
3. Walton Goggins
4. Pamela Anderson
5. Charlie Sheen
6. Eric Dane
7. Mikey Madison
8. Aubrey Plaza
9. Adam Sandler
10. Justin Baldoni
Top trending athletes searches:
1. Shedeur Sanders
2. Terence Crawford
3. Cooper Flagg
4. Cam Skattebo
5. Micah Parsons
6. Jaxson Dart
7. Sophie Cunningham
8. Shilo Sanders
9. Jalen Carter
10. Justin Rose
GOOGLE TO INVEST $40B IN TEXAS DATA CENTERS IN MAJOR AI PUSH
Top trending musicians searches:
1. d4vd
2. KATSEYE
3. Bad Bunny
4. Sombr
5. Doechii
6. Jonas Brothers
7. Alex Warren
8. Coldplay
9. NBA YoungBoy
10. Benson Boone
Top trending TV show searches:
1. "The Hunting Wives"
2. "The White Lotus"
3. "The Pitt"
4. "The Summer I Turned Pretty"
5. "Squid Game"
6. "Severance"
7. "MobLand"
8. "Adolescence"
9. "Andor"
10. "IT: Welcome To Derry"
Top trending podcasts searches:
1. "New Heights"
2. "The Charlie Kirk Show"
3. "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson"
4. "This Is Gavin Newsom"
5. "Good Hang with Amy Poehler"
6. "Khloé in Wonder Land"
7. "The Severance Podcast"
8. "The Rosary in a Year"
9. "Unbothered"
10. "The Bryce Crawford Podcast"
Top trending "What do kids say?" searches:
1. 6-7
2. Sigma
3. 41
4. Skibidi
5. Ohio
6. Rizz
7. Good boy
8. Skibidi toilet
9. Aura
10. Chat
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Last year’s top U.S. search trends included the election, Donald Trump, the New York Times puzzle "Connections," the New York Yankees and then-Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Google.