Google reveals the top trending searches of 2025

Annual Year in Search report shows Netflix film and iPhone 17 among top trending searches

Google has unveiled its Year in Search 2025, spotlighting the events, people and pop-culture moments that prompted the biggest spikes in search interest.

Charlie Kirk topped this year’s list as the No. 1 trending search in the U.S. The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, fueling a nationwide surge in search activity.

Rounding out the top five were Netflix’s hit film "KPop Demon Hunters," the viral plush collectible Labubu, Apple’s iPhone 17 and the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," which was signed into law in July.

Other major spikes in search activity included New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, the AI platform DeepSeek, the government shutdown, the FIFA Club World Cup, and tariffs, according to Google.

Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally for Trump

Charlie Kirk topped this year’s list as the No. 1 trending search in the U.S. The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Top trending U.S. searches of 2025

1. Charlie Kirk
2. "KPop Demon Hunters"
3. Labubu
4. iPhone 17
5. One Big Beautiful Bill Act
6. Zohran Mamdani
7. DeepSeek
8. Government shutdown
9. FIFA Club World Cup
10. Tariffs








Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 321.27 +3.65 +1.15%

Top trending U.S. news searches

1. "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"
2. Government shutdown
3. Charlie Kirk assassination
4. Tariffs
5. No Kings protest
6. Los Angeles fires
7. New Pope chosen
8. Epstein files
9. U.S. presidential inauguration
10. Hurricane Melissa








Top trending people searches

1. Zohran Mamdani
2. Tyler Robinson
3. d4vd
4. Erika Kirk
5. Pope Leo XIV
6. Shedeur Sanders
7. Bonnie Blue
8. Karoline Leavitt
9. Andy Byron
10. Jimmy Kimmel








Top trending movies searches

SKOREA-ENTERTAINMENT-LIFESTYLE

A visitor holds leaflets at a "KPop Demon Hunters" themed zone at the Everland Resort, South Korea's largest theme park, in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province on Sept. 30, 2025.  (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

1. "KPop Demon Hunters"
2. "Sinners"
3. "The Minecraft Movie"
4. "Happy Gilmore 2"
5. "Thunderbolts*"
6. "F1"
7. "Jurassic World Rebirth"
8. "Final Destination Bloodlines"
9. "Weapons"
10. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"








Top trending searches of passings:

1. Charlie Kirk
2. Gene Hackman
3. Ozzy Osbourne
4. Anne Burrell
5. Diane Keaton
6. Michelle Trachtenberg
7. Pope Francis
8. Hulk Hogan
9. Malcolm-Jamal Warner
10. Val Kilmer








Top trending actors searches:

1. Pedro Pascal
2. Malachi Barton
3. Walton Goggins
4. Pamela Anderson
5. Charlie Sheen
6. Eric Dane
7. Mikey Madison
8. Aubrey Plaza
9. Adam Sandler
10. Justin Baldoni








Top trending athletes searches:

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 23, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

1. Shedeur Sanders
2. Terence Crawford
3. Cooper Flagg
4. Cam Skattebo
5. Micah Parsons
6. Jaxson Dart
7. Sophie Cunningham
8. Shilo Sanders
9. Jalen Carter
10. Justin Rose








Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate waves to supporters after winning the election

Zohran Mamdani arrives for an election night event at The Brooklyn Paramount Theater in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Nov. 4, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Top trending musicians searches:

1. d4vd
2. KATSEYE
3. Bad Bunny
4. Sombr
5. Doechii
6. Jonas Brothers
7. Alex Warren
8. Coldplay
9. NBA YoungBoy
10. Benson Boone








Jonas Brothers perform on a red stage during the Global Citizen Festival

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas perform at Global Citizen Concert in Central Park on Sept. 24, 2022, in New York City.  (Gotham/Getty Images)

Top trending TV show searches:

1. "The Hunting Wives"
2. "The White Lotus"
3. "The Pitt"
4. "The Summer I Turned Pretty"
5. "Squid Game"
6. "Severance"
7. "MobLand"
8. "Adolescence"
9. "Andor"
10. "IT: Welcome To Derry"








Top trending podcasts searches:

1. "New Heights"
2. "The Charlie Kirk Show"
3. "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson"
4. "This Is Gavin Newsom"
5. "Good Hang with Amy Poehler"
6. "Khloé in Wonder Land"
7. "The Severance Podcast"
8. "The Rosary in a Year"
9. "Unbothered"
10. "The Bryce Crawford Podcast"








Top trending "What do kids say?" searches:

1. 6-7
2. Sigma
3. 41
4. Skibidi
5. Ohio
6. Rizz
7. Good boy
8. Skibidi toilet
9. Aura
10. Chat








Last year’s top U.S. search trends included the election, Donald Trump, the New York Times puzzle "Connections," the New York Yankees and then-Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Google.