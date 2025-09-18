House Judiciary panel blocks Democrats' bid to subpoena bank CEOs in Epstein case

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday blocked a Democratic push to subpoena the CEOs of four major banks as part of an inquiry into their ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

The failed bid was to subpoena Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase , Brian Moynihan of Bank of America, Christian Sewing of Deutsche Bank and Robin Vince of BNY. The request largely centered around $1.5 billion worth of suspicious transactions that the banks had reported to authorities.

Ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., moved to subpoena the bank CEOs during a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

"These four banks have flagged to the government $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions related to the sex trafficking crimes and conspiracy of Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell and all of their collaborators," Raskin said.

Dimon said on Wednesday he would comply with a subpoena to hand over any documents related to Epstein.

"We regret any association with that man at all," Dimon told reporters after leaving a Senate GOP lunch. "If it's a legal requirement, we're going to conform to it, we have no issue with that," he added.

"I think what happened to those women is terrible," Dimon said, adding that "the government knew about his crimes way before everybody."

Epstein, the late disgraced financier, was a longtime client of Dimon's bank, which settled a lawsuit brought by his victims in 2023.

A review by JPMorgan's compliance division in 2006, the year Epstein was arrested and indicted for sex crimes, flagged concerns with routine withdrawals ranging from $40,0000 to $80,000 multiple times per month, which totaled $750,000 in that year-to-date period.

Those transactions totaled nearly $1.75 million in cash withdrawals by the time Epstein pleaded guilty to two counts of felony solicitation of prostitution in 2008, according to court filings.

Democrats have also tried to unsuccessfully subpoena Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.