Goldman Sachs outlines plans for US employees' return to the office

Goldman Sachs has unveiled its plans for U.S. employees' long-awaited return to the office in an email shared by the company on Wednesday from CEO David Solomon, Chief Operating Officer John Waldron and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr.

Continue Reading Below

"Many cities around the world have started a gradual reopening, giving us reasons to be hopeful," the leadership team wrote. "As each community improves, and where it is safe to do so, we have prepared our facilities and started welcoming more colleagues back, while remaining cautious in protecting the health and safety of our people."

The Wall Street investment bank will welcome back an initial group of employees to the company's New York, Jersey City, Dallas and Salt Lake City offices starting June 22.

GOLDMAN SACHS EXECUTIVE'S EMAIL MAKING PLEA FOR RACIAL EQUALITY GOES VIRAL AT FIRM

Goldman began gradually reopening its offices in Asia and Europe over the last month and will also welcome back more employees to its London office on June 15 and Bengaluru, India, office toward the end of the month.

"Consistent with the status of the communities in which we operate, the timing for fully reopening some of our offices remains uncertain," the executives added. "As we look ahead, we continue to assess external conditions and community readiness for other locations."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 213.52 -4.58 -2.10%

According to the statement, eligible employees will receive advanced notice from their managers and must complete a health questionnaire.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company noted that returning to the office is "entirely voluntary” and that employees are "encouraged to adopt an approach that works for them and their own personal circumstances, which might make a return to office challenging at this time.”

Any employee who would like to return to the office sooner but has not been invited to is encouraged to contact their manager.

"We remain focused on listening to you, and on ensuring we continue to do our part in supporting businesses in our communities as they embark on the path to recovery," the company said. "We could not be prouder of how our teams are rallying and adapting in this incredibly dynamic and challenging environment, and thank each and every one of you for your outstanding dedication to the firm and to each other."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS