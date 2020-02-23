'Golden Girls' cruise departing Miami for five-day Caribbean getaway

Fans of the sitcom "Golden Girls" will soon be able to thank each other for being a friend when they set sail on a five-day cruise with onboard activities inspired by the hit TV show.

Continue Reading Below

It's all happening on Celebrity Cruises' 965-foot Celebrity Infinity boat, which departs Miami on Monday. "Golden Fans at Sea: A Fan Cruise" is being organized by a travel event company by the name of Flip Phone Events. The five-day cruise is described as a "once-in-a-lifetime gathering" that makes stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

THE CLEANEST AND DIRTIEST CRUISE SHIPS, ACCORDING TO THE CDC

For travelers that really want to get in character, Flip Phone Events is hosting a themed bar crawl, a fancy dress party, a drag show parody, a costume contest, a bingo night and a karaoke bash at the Rusty Anchor in honor of the series regular Blanche Devereaux.

Prices for the Golden Girls cruise were around $1,000 per person for a standard cabin and a little under $1,200 for a balcony-included deluxe cabin, though, some savvy cruisers may have scored a cheaper deal if they booked during wave season. Prices were fixed on a double occupancy rate and each ticket includes optional perks like unlimited beverages, prepaid tips, a $300 onboard credit and free Wi-Fi.

THE BEST TIME TO BOOK A CRUISE IS NOW, HERE'S WHY

"The Golden Girls" aired between 1985 and 1992 and starred Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Estelle Getty as Sophia Perillo and Betty White as Rose Nylund. The series chronicled the comedic quartet's exploits while they navigated their "Golden Years" in Miami.

It didn't take long for the series to become a cultural icon, and through continued reruns and syndication, the show has maintained its popularity enough to rack up over 1.9 million fans on Facebook.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There's no news on whether White will be in attendance as the only remaining "Golden Girl."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 41.69 -0.81 -1.91%

A second "Golden Fans at Sea" cruise is already being planned for April 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Themed cruises based on TV shows appear to be the latest cruise trend. In March, Royal Caribbean will host a "Star Trek" cruise on its Explorer of the Seas ship. Likewise, a TMC Classic Cruise will set sail in June on Disney Cruise Line's 1,115-foot Disney Fantasy.