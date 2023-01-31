GoFundMe for Patrick Clancy near $1 million following alleged murder of his children by wife Lindsay

The total amount of donations received by an online fundraiser for the Duxbury, Massachusetts father whose three children who died after a tragic incident was approaching $1 million on Tuesday afternoon.

The GoFundMe was created for Patrick Clancy to help him "pay for medical bills, funeral services and legal help," according to its description The three young kids he shared with wife Lindsay Clancy — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 7-month-old Callan — died after she allegedly strangled them. She then jumped out of a window in a suicide attempt, as previously reported by Fox News.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had received over $952,000. Those funds came from over 14,400 donations.

The organizer of the GoFundMe on Saturday posted an update containing what he said was a statement from Patrick Clancy.

Patrick Clancy expressed gratitude for "all your love and support," saying the "warmth" he has "received from the community is palpable and your generosity gives me hope that I can focus on some sort of healing," according to the update.

"Cora, Cawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I’m completely lost without them," he was quoted as saying. "My family was the best thing that ever happened to me. I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan."

Cora and Dawson Clancy's deaths were on Jan. 24. Their younger brother, Callan, died at a Boston children’s hospital a few days later, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

In the fundraiser update containing his statement, Patrick Clancy also talked about his wife and their relationship, saying, "Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened."

There was speculation based off recent Facebook posts that Lindsay Clancy suffered from postpartum depression, but District Attorney Tim Cruz declined to say if that was a contributing factor during a press conference that took place Wednesday.

Patrick Clancy asked people to "find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have."

"The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients," his statement in the GoFundme update continued. "All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

Lindsay Clancy currently faces murder and assault charges for the death of her children.

