Aerosmith's Steven Tyler visits local first responders after three children died in Massachusetts tragedy

Aerosmith's lead singer Steven Tyler showed his solidarity with local first responders in the aftermath of a tragedy that left three children dead in Duxbury, Massachusetts

The 74-year-old musician was seen posing with the emergency workers at the Plymouth Dispatch Center in an Instagram post that the Boston-based rock band shared on Saturday.

"Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center in wake of Duxbury tragedy," the band wrote in the caption.

It continued, "Plymouth County Control shared a photo of the superstar posing with workers. The caption read, "Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday."

In the image that Aerosmith shared, Tyler wrapped his arm around one first responder as he posed with six dispatchers at the center in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Plymouth County Control is an agency that coordinates fire and emergency services for the county, working with 29 individual fire departments and private ambulance companies.

Representatives for Tyler and the Plymouth County Control did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The four-time Grammy Award winner's visit comes after local first responders were traumatized by an incident at a home in Duxbury on Tuesday where three children were found injured and their mother was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.

Two of the three children - Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3 - died on Tuesday. Seven-month-old Callan, who was hospitalized in critical condition, died on Friday.

"(Friday), at approximately 12:30 p.m., the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to our office to report that at 11:18 a.m. (Friday), the third Clancy child was pronounced deceased at Children’s Hospital in Boston," the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said in a statement to media.

The children's mother Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of strangling her three young children before attempting suicide.

She is currently facing two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The district attorney's office didn't say when – or if – new charges will be filed.

Clancy remains in the hospital and will be arraigned "as soon as possible," Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said during a press conference Wednesday.

The children were found "unconscious with obvious signs of trauma" in the Clancys' Duxbury home after her husband's 911 call for medical help.

There was speculation based off recent Facebook posts that Clancy suffered from postpartum depression, but Cruz declined to say if this was a contributing factor.

The Plymouth District Attorney's office and the Duxbury police haven't responded to requests for updates on the health of Clancy or her youngest son.

The tragedy has left the entire community shaken, including the first responders who were on scene. DA Cruz alluded to the emotional toll that the scene took on everyone who was at the house that day.

Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon and Deputy Chief Brian Monahan issued a joint statement that urged responders to reach out if they're having trouble coping.

"Tragedies like these are always difficult to comprehend and process," Reardon and Monahan said in their statement. "We are all left struggling with many emotions. Please know that all public safety personnel have been offered, and will continue to be offered, needed support."

Local news outlet NBC10 Boston reported on Friday that first responders from outside Duxbury are undergoing counseling to cope with witnessing the tragic scene.

"A lot of members responding probably had kids the same age as the ones they were working on," Rich MacKinnon, president of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, told the outlet.

Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil on Thursday night at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury to pray for the Clancy family and the first responders.

On Thursday, the Duxbury Police posted a news release from Police Chief Michael Carbone on Twitter. Carbone thanked the people of Duxbury and the surrounding communities for the "outpouring of support."

He also assured members of the public that the local safety community was well-equipped to handle any needed services as it also provides resources to its staff members.

Tyler has a home in nearby Marshfield and his Aerosmith band mates have also lived in the South Shore area.

The former "American Idol" judge was pictured paying a visit to the Marshfield Police Department last July, shortly after checking out of rehab following a relapse.

In December, Aerosmith announced that it had canceled its final two Las Vegas residency concerts due to concerns over Tyler's health.