GM says Cadillac vehicles will be all electric by 2030

(Reuters) - The head of General Motors Co's Cadillac luxury brand said on Thursday a majority, and possibly all, of the brand's models will be electric vehicles by 2030.

Cadillac president Steve Carlisle also said Cadillac is on track for "low double digit" sales growth in China, despite a drop in overall vehicle sales in the world's largest vehicle market.

Cadillac has previously signaled a move toward electric models.

Carlisle also said Cadillac will offer a large electric SUV similar to the Escalade. Cadillac could continue to offer internal combustion models alongside electric vehicles, depending on consumer demand, he added.

