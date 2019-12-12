Expand / Collapse search
GM says Cadillac vehicles will be all electric by 2030

Cadillac could continue to offer internal combustion models alongside electric vehicles, president says.

Reuters
GM CEO Mary Barra and LG Chem Vice Chair Hak-Cheol Shin on a joint venture to build a new electric battery plant in the Lordstown area of Northeast Ohio.

GM CEO: We believe in an all-electric future

GM CEO Mary Barra and LG Chem Vice Chair Hak-Cheol Shin on a joint venture to build a new electric battery plant in the Lordstown area of Northeast Ohio.

(Reuters) - The head of General Motors Co's Cadillac luxury brand said on Thursday a majority, and possibly all, of the brand's models will be electric vehicles by 2030.

Cadillac president Steve Carlisle also said Cadillac is on track for "low double digit" sales growth in China, despite a drop in overall vehicle sales in the world's largest vehicle market.

Steve Carlisle, president, Cadillac, speaks during the unveiling of the three-row Cadillac XT6 crossover SUV during media previews for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cadillac has previously signaled a move toward electric models.

Carlisle also said Cadillac will offer a large electric SUV similar to the Escalade. Cadillac could continue to offer internal combustion models alongside electric vehicles, depending on consumer demand, he added.

