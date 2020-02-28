GM will add more than 1,200 jobs to Michigan assembly plants

A day after pushing off its final Chevrolet Impala, General Motors announced Friday it will add more than 1,200 jobs to it's Lansing manufacturing operations to meet demands for its mid-size SUVs and the launch of two Cadillac sedans.

"We are excited to provide these opportunities in Lansing,” said Phil Kienle, vice president, GM North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Our team members have proven experience in building high-quality vehicles and are well-prepared to meet the needs of our customers. This is great news for our manufacturing sites as well as the Lansing community.”

The Lansing Grand River Assembly, which will roll out the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 later this year, will receive 400 of the new 1,200 employees. The remaining 800 will aid the Lansing Delta Township Assembly in building the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. The Lansing Grand River Assembly and Lansing Delta Township Assembly will add a second and third shift, respectively, to accommodate the growth in demand.

GM said it has invested $1 billion into Lansing manufacturing since 2015, with Lansing Grand River receiving $175 million toward modernizing tooling and equipment for the all-new Cadillac CT4 and CT5 in 2018. Last year, GM gave its newest plant, Lansing Delta Township, $36 million toward the future of SUV production.

