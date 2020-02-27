Chevy has done away with one of its most staple cars, Impala

After over six decades running, Chevrolet's Impala has reached the end of the road.

Seen across the country as a staple American car, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly line rolled off its final 2021 Impala signaling an end to era for the General Motors. The Impala was introduced in 1958 and car has been continuously produced with the exception of 1985 to1994. More than 16.8 million have been sold globally, which does not including the 1994-96 Impala SS, which was labeled a Chevy Caprice.

GENERAL MOTORS IS LEAVING THESE MARKETS

The Impala joins four other vehicles discontinued by General Motors in the last two years.

The company has 130 of its workers at Detroit-Hamtramck retiring this week. And a facelift for the plant is on the horizon. The automaker will spend $2.2 billion during the next 12-18 months remodeling the assembly line to make it easier to produce battery-electric vehicles.

GENERAL MOTORS TO OPEN RACING TECH CENTER NEAR NASCAR HUB

Roughly, 70 skilled workers will stay at the facility through its renovation. At least 600 general assembly workers will transfer to other GM plants and will have the option to return to Detroit-Hamtramck at the conclusion of the upgrade.

GM plans to assemble a GMC Hummer electric pickup that will be rolled out later next year joining an encore of other vehicles the manufacture is bringing back. When the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly line is back and running, GM expects to employ 2,200 workers at the plant.

Some Impala owners are optimistic that GM will bring the Impala back in a few years to join the Hummer and GMC Cruise Origin EV.

"That's what I would like to see them do: make a race version rear-wheel-drive Impala 10 years from now," Dan Gersch, the owner of a 1996 Impala SS, told The Detriot News.

