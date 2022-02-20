Expand / Collapse search
General Motors

GM Defense working on $45B autonomous tank for US armed forces

Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle will replace the Bradley

The generals have formed an alliance.

GM Defense, the military vehicle division of General Motors, is collaborating with General Dynamics Land Systems on its bid to win a contract to build the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) for the U.S. armed forces.

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle has been in service since 1981. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Probst/Released)

The OMFV will be a multipurpose platform that will underpin a variety of tracked armored vehicles, including tanks and a successor to the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

As the name suggests, the OMFV is being developed with autonomous technology in mind, something GM has a lot of experience with through its Cruise autonomous taxi division.

GD Land Systems and GM Defense logos

GD Land Systems and GM Defense are partnering on an Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle. (GM)

"We’re very excited to be joining General Dynamics Land Systems’ established and highly experienced OMFV program team," GM Defense President Steve duMont said in a news release.

"I see tremendous synergies as we seek to leverage our core capabilities in integrated vehicles, power and propulsion and mobility and autonomy to support the OMFV program. We look forward to collaborating with a great company such as General Dynamics Land Systems, as we combine and leverage our advanced technologies, digital design expertise and manufacturing scale to help produce the most capable infantry fighting vehicle for the U.S. Army warfighter."

The contract has a potential value of $45 billion over its lifetime to the winning team. An image of the proposed vehicle has not been released, and most details on the project remain under wraps.

GM Defense President Steve duMont introduced the Infantry Squad Vehicle in 2020.

GM Defense President Steve duMont introduced the Infantry Squad Vehicle in 2020. (GM Defense)

GM Defense is working on several projects, including a high-performance Infantry Squad Vehicle based on the Chevrolet Colorado pickup that it is currently building for the U.S. Army.