Girl Scouts may raise yearly dues by 240% amid declining membership

Time to sell more cookies.

The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) may raise yearly membership fees by 240%, from $25 to $85.

"We have collectively acknowledged that a membership dues increase is needed which is greater than the 25 percent (or $6.25) the National Board has authority to approve in a single triennium," Girl Scouts of the USA President Noorain Khan and CEO Bonnie Barczykowski wrote in a handbook for delegates who will vote on the potential increase this weekend.

The vote comes as membership in the Girl Scouts has declined in recent years, due in part to the pandemic and other factors. The Boy Scouts of America, now called Scouting America, allowed girls to join its ranks in 2018.

The organization ended the 2023 fiscal year with a $4.4 million deficit, according to the handbook, and it is expected to increase to $5.6 million at the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

GIRL SCOUTS TO DISCONTINUE THIS POPULAR COOKIE

"Over the past few years, costs have increased everywhere, and neither GSUSA nor our councils have been immune to this pressure," the handbook said, adding that the National Board has been using its financial reserves to cover costs.

That included funding to start the Gold Award Scholarship Fund, insurance for members and the pilot program for the Girl Scout Experience Box.

"Operating at a deficit — spending more than we bring in — as we have been doing, is not sustainable. We can no longer afford to use our financial reserves, and we cannot pass through all escalating costs to our councils," the leadership said, adding that they would, along with increased membership fees, also focus on partnerships and robust fundraising.

The handbook noted that there is "sufficient financial assistance to meet the needs of current and future members."

"The additional revenue generated by national annual membership dues of $85 for girls and $45 for adults will enable all of us, together, to deliver our Movement strategy," it said.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SHORTAGE SPARKS BLACK MARKET-LIKE PRICES

But some, like Girl Scout troop leader Sally Bertram, think the dues increase is way too much.

"I just feel like a triple jump in numbers is going to dissolve the Girl Scouts in southeast Indiana," Bertram told WCPO-TV. "People out here do not pay that kind of money."

Bertram said that being a Girl Scout leader, which she’s done for more than 30 years for her daughters, then her granddaughters, is important to her.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I think that these girls could lose a lifetime of experiences," she said of the possible membership increase.

The Girl Scouts told FOX Business in a statement attributed to Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: "Ensuring that Girl Scouts can be here for girls (now and in the future) requires financial resources. Girl Scouts has not raised membership dues in over 8 years. This is not a decision we take lightly, which is why 900 delegates representing Girl Scouts’ membership are coming together to weigh options and vote to ensure that Girl Scouts thrive and that, most importantly, every girl has access to the Girl Scout experience so desperately needed today."

A Girl Scouts of the USA spokesperson added: "At Girl Scouts, we collectively make decisions that shape our future through our democratic process. On Saturday, October 19, Girl Scouts of the USA's National Council will convene to discuss changes to membership dues that would allow us to further invest in our program and provide financial aid to reduce barriers for any girl who wants to be a Girl Scout. While the proposal from the National Board is for $85, it is our delegates who will discuss, debate, and vote on the final decision. These 900 delegates from around the country are Girl Scouts, volunteers, and members who are nominated by their peers to collectively make these decisions. We will communicate the outcome of the special session to our members following its conclusion."

The spokesperson continued: "Our commitment to providing an experience that is impactful and engaging to the members we currently serve—and those we will serve in the future—is unwavering. We look forward to building on our strong history, delivering new ways to ensure a sustainable and thriving future, and remaining relevant to girls now and in the future."