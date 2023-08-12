'Girl Math' social media trend helps justify overspending habits

‘Girl Math’ is a new trend taking over social media and helping mostly females justify excessive purchases amid an expensive summer of buying florescent pink outfits for the ‘Barbie’ movie premiere to purchasing pricey Taylor Swift tickets.

The trend, popularized by TikToker @mckennaelianna shared her ‘Girl Math’ logic that she "firmly believes in" and garnered 2.2 million likes with over 13,000 comments.

‘Girl Math’ logic includes purchases made with a gift card or money already in your Venmo account is "free" and "doesn't count."

"Going to a concert or an event that I paid for earlier is free because I paid for it like so long ago," @mckennaelianna said.

The logic also expands to making returns or buying something 50% makes you money.

"If I don't buy the 50% off item I'm basically losing money," the TikToker continued.

This comes as consumers struggling to make ends meet are turning to buy now, pay later (BNPL) services as a financing alternative.

BNPL providers partner with retailers to allow shoppers to split the cost of their online purchases into multiple installments at checkout.

Part of the appeal is that the installment payments , which typically begin within a few weeks of the purchase, are interest-free. However, missed payments can result in late fees and other penalties.

The trend also impacts credit card users as debt has skyrocketed amid record high inflation rates.

According to a TransUnion report, credit card balances remained near record highs at $917 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

