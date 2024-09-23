Getting a call or email about missing jury duty? It's a scam.

Scammers are leveraging the consequences of missed jury duty, by calling or emailing victims and falsely claiming they missed their summons.

These consequences, which range from facing a fine, going to court, or even getting arrested, are used by scammers to trick victims into giving money or sensitive information, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The government agency said the scam usually starts with a call or email from a scammer who claims to be either a police department or court official. Typically, the scammer will claim the victim missed their jury duty, though they never even got a notice, and that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammer will then threaten the victim by saying the only way to get rid of the warrant is to pay a fine. If a victim refuses, the scammer might threaten them with jail, the FTC said. However, the scammer may also ask for personal information such as a Social Security number or date of birth to steal their identity.

The FTC also said the scammer may provide a fake sheriff’s badge number and case number to give the scheme some credibility.

It's another example of how "scammers prey on our anxiety of missing out or facing consequences, using tactics to push us into giving up personal information or money," Business strategist Marva Bailer told FOX Business.

It's similar to the unpaid toll scams or Postal Service Package address issues and payment scams that have been circulating. All of them provoke a fear of missing a deadline or important notice, according to Bailer.

She said the average American may be called to serve on a jury about five times over a 20-year period. It's "often enough to be familiar with it, but not frequent enough to know the process well," Bailer said, underscoring how easy it is to fall victim.

Bailer and the FTC said real court officials would never ask for sensitive information over the phone or email. "They certainly won’t demand immediate payment," Bailer added.

If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call the court directly.

Here's how to tell if it's a scam: