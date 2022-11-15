German man finds $4.7 million check for Haribo, gets gummy bears as a reward

A German man saw a piece of paper fluttering across the floor in a train station in the city of Frankfurt last week and was shocked to find that it was made out to sweets maker Haribo for $4.7 million.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Anouar, told the German news outlet Bild that he contacted the company and they told him to destroy the check then send them a picture of proof.

Once the check was disposed of, Haribo allegedly sent a package of just six bags of sweets as a reward.

"I thought that was a bit cheap," Anouar told the German newspaper, thinking that he saved the company millions of dollars.

A spokesperson for Haribo told Bild that they sent the man their standard thank you package and no one except for Haribo could have cashed the check anyway.

Haribo did not respond to a request for comment from Fox Business on Tuesday.