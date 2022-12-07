Georgia company selling 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed wrapping paper on track to double last year's sales

A conservative apparel and lifestyle company based in Georgia selling "Let’s Go Brandon"-themed wrapping paper says it’s on track to double last year’s sales.

Freedom Speaks Up, formerly "Bring Ammo," says what began on a mere whim last year ended with over 500,000 square feet – more than 6,000 pounds – of the novelty wrapping paper being sold.

Company CEO Seth Weathers says the company made around $1 million in sales last year. They’ve since expanded their products to include "Merry Easter" Biden Parody wrapping paper.

Weathers told FOX Business the company expects to roughly double its sales from last year.

"We’re having tons of fun with this, there’s no way to spend $20 bucks and get more smiles on Christmas morning," Weathers said in a statement.

"Let’s Go Brandon!" started as a profane anti-Biden phrase stemming from an NBC interview last year with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown after he captured his first race victory at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway.

During the interview, NBC’s cameras picked up audience members chanting "F--- Joe Biden" in the background. NBC reporter Kelli Stavast, in an apparent attempt to steer the interview away from politics, reported that the crowd was really chanting, "Let’s Go Brandon!"

From that moment, the phrase became a viral sensation. Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet, posted by Trump supporters mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview.