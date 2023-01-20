Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

General Motors

General Motors investing $854 million to build V8 engines amid EV shift

Will power full-size trucks and SUVs

close
Fox News Digital automotive editor Gary Gastelu speaks to General Motors president Mark Reuss about the automaker's massive push into electric vehicles on 'Varney & Co.' video

GM's path to an all-electric future: 1 million EVs by 2025

Fox News Digital automotive editor Gary Gastelu speaks to General Motors president Mark Reuss about the automaker's massive push into electric vehicles on 'Varney & Co.'

The "ICE" age is definitely not over at General Motors.

The automaker has announced a $854 million investment in four factories to build a new generation of V8 internal combustion engines (ICE) for its full-size trucks and SUVs.

"These investments, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members in Flint, Bay City, Rochester and Defiance, enable us to build world-class products for our customers and provide job security at these plants for years to come," Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, said.

The money will go toward engine and parts manufacturing at Flint Engine Operations and Bay City GPS in Michigan, Defiance Operations in Ohio and Rochester Operations in New York.

GENERAL MOTORS' NEWEST BUSINESS? REPAIRING TESLAS

flint gm trucks

The investments will support V8 engine production for GM's large trucks. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

An additional $64 million has been earmarked for electric vehicle component production at Defiance and Rochester, part of $35 billion it plans to spend on EVs and autonomous technology through 2025.

Silverado EV

The Chevrolet Silverado EV goes on sale this year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya / AP Newsroom)

General Motors is aiming to transform its entire light duty lineup to electricity by 2035, and is launching a Chevrolet Silverado EV full-size pickup this year, but has indicated that internal combustion engine powertrains will continue to be used in certain product segments as the EV technology evolves.

WITH NEW EVS ARRIVING, BRAND LOYALTY GOES OUT THE WINDOW

"We’re not going to abandon our internal combustion engine segments," GM president Mark Reuss told FOX Business in November.

GMC and Chevrolet pickup trucks

GM is the top-selling full-size truck manufacturer. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We’ve got truck leadership with GMC and Chevrolet. We’ve got it across our midsize trucks, our full-size trucks and then beyond."

General Motors was the top-selling large pickup and SUV manufacturer in the U.S. in 2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Details on the sixth-generation V8 and the vehicles it will be used for were not announced.