General Motors investing $854 million to build V8 engines amid EV shift

The "ICE" age is definitely not over at General Motors.

The automaker has announced a $854 million investment in four factories to build a new generation of V8 internal combustion engines (ICE) for its full-size trucks and SUVs.

"These investments, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members in Flint, Bay City, Rochester and Defiance, enable us to build world-class products for our customers and provide job security at these plants for years to come," Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, said.

The money will go toward engine and parts manufacturing at Flint Engine Operations and Bay City GPS in Michigan, Defiance Operations in Ohio and Rochester Operations in New York.

GENERAL MOTORS' NEWEST BUSINESS? REPAIRING TESLAS

An additional $64 million has been earmarked for electric vehicle component production at Defiance and Rochester, part of $35 billion it plans to spend on EVs and autonomous technology through 2025.

General Motors is aiming to transform its entire light duty lineup to electricity by 2035, and is launching a Chevrolet Silverado EV full-size pickup this year, but has indicated that internal combustion engine powertrains will continue to be used in certain product segments as the EV technology evolves.

WITH NEW EVS ARRIVING, BRAND LOYALTY GOES OUT THE WINDOW

"We’re not going to abandon our internal combustion engine segments," GM president Mark Reuss told FOX Business in November.

"We’ve got truck leadership with GMC and Chevrolet. We’ve got it across our midsize trucks, our full-size trucks and then beyond."

General Motors was the top-selling large pickup and SUV manufacturer in the U.S. in 2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Details on the sixth-generation V8 and the vehicles it will be used for were not announced.