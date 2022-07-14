General Motors installing electric vehicle chargers at Pilot Flying J truck stops

GM's electric truck owners will still be able to go to truck stops.

Its electric car owners, too.

The automaker has announced a collaboration with Pilot Flying J to install high speed charging stations at around 500 of the Pilot and Flying J truck and travel stop locations across the country.

The 350-kilowatt chargers will be operated by EVgo, which will aim to have at least 2,000 stalls operational across the network by 2025.

The chargers will be the most powerful currently available and future-proofed for a few years, at least, against advances in battery technology.

The GMC Hummer EV currently needs 10 minutes to charge up with 100 miles worth of electricity and needs 40 minutes to fill the battery from 10% to 80%.

GM said the chargers will be available for use to all electric vehicles, but that GM owners will be able to book reservations ahead through a preferential program offered through the automaker's Ultium Charge 360 service.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It has committed $750 million to charging infrastructure projects, with the aim of integrating at least 100,000 across various providers into the Ultium Charge 360.