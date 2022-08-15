Gen Z workers set their sights on social media manager, corporate recruiter, marketing manager roles

Gen Z workers are getting the most satisfaction out of roles that give them the opportunity to have social impact or shape the company's culture, according to a new Glassdoor report.

Data from the job review website shows corporate recruiting roles were the best at providing those opportunities. As a result, it was the highest rated job amongst Generation Z, which includes anyone born between 1997 and 2012.

Corporate recruiters ranked 4.79 on a 5-point scale because they are able to "shape how companies attract and retain talent, including helping to build diverse and inclusive workforces," according to Glassdoor.

Employees in this role can ensure job candidates come from certain geographic regions or from universities that are overlooked or underrepresented, the report continued.

Marketing managers, ranked 4.56, followed closely behind. Meanwhile, social media managers were also one of the highest ranked jobs, scoring 4.46, according to the data.

Data scientist roles scored very high, garnering a 4.44 rating, because they help employees analyze big data and develop solutions to inform strategic decision-making, Glassdoor reported.

"Gen Z workers interested in broadening their social impact might consider ethics in AI [artificial intelligence], a growing subfield within data science," according to the report.

In terms of the companies, Gen Z workers are seeking out relatively large companies that were founded prior to 2000 compared to non Gen Z workers who prefer smaller companies founded after 2000.

The highest rated companies for this generation were Microsoft and Google, ranking 4.58 and 4.53, respectively.

Additionally, many top-rated companies for Gen Z workers have also taken a stance on issues ranging from racial equity in the workplace to environmental sustainability, according to Glassdoor.

"This reflects both a general preference employees have for companies to engage in public discussions around social issues impacting their employees, and the reality that many companies have become more openly engaged in social and environmental issues in recent years," the report read.

Here are the top-rated roles for Gen Z:

Corporate Recruiter: 4.79 Marketing Manager: 4.56 Social Media Manager: 4.46 Data Scientist: 4.44 Product Manager: 4.40

Here are the top-rated companies for Gen Z: