GE, Verizon team up on 5G

Verizon is bringing its 5G Ultra Wideband service to General Electric's corporate campus in Niskayuna, N.Y., as a test bed for transforming the corporate world's digital capabilities.

The collaboration between Verizon and GE Research, the technology development arm of General Electric, will provide the "perfect testbed for GE’s research team to build the next-generation, real-time solutions," which will have the power to "transform every industry," Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin said Thursday.

The 5G service is "10 times faster than 4G" and boasts the high speed and low latency that corporations need to"dynamically manage industrial machines, systems and operations," according to a joint press release.

In deploying 5G service, GE will be able to manage thousands of assets "in real-time at one-time," SM Hasan, GE Research’s 5G mission leader, said in a statement.

Essentially, this means that thousands of people will be able to be in the same room while running internet apps on their mobile devices without experiencing any delays, according to Hasan.

"If you’ve ever been in a public area like an airport and experienced a slow Wi-Fi connection, it’s because the network is experiencing heavy traffic that slows everything down," Hasan added.

In the business world, however, its speed, scale and "near-instantaneous response time" will expand the possibilities of managing a company's assets and operations "that engineers previously could only dream of using," according to Hasan.

Eventually, Verizon's 5G will be capable of connecting 1 million devices per square mile, the companies announced.

Vic Abate, GE’s chief technology officer, said the effort marks a "pivotal moment for the industrial world."