Costco costumer uses price tag misprint to send a political message, goes viral

A Canadian Costco customer used a misprinted price tag for chicken drumsticks to send a political message on social media, and the video has gone viral.

"This is for anyone thinking of moving to Canada," Cass Szabo started the fifteen-second TikTok clip. "Our food prices are outrageous."

She then showcased two packages of chicken drumsticks in the refrigerated section, with one marked $202.18, and another priced at $224.58.

One Canadian dollar is currently equal to about .74 United States dollars, meaning those packages were listed at the equivalent of about $150 and $166 in American currency.

Szabo told FOX Business the poultry labels were indeed misprints, and that the video was made with the intent of being a satire.

"I love being Canadian, and I love this country but that doesn't excuse the fact there is an insane housing crisis across all of Canada right now and it's affecting our entire population," she said in an email. "I think it's incredibly heartbreaking that people are moving and immigrating to Canada for a better life only to essentially be homeless and/or jobless. Immigrants are being forced to leave because of the skyrocketing cost of living and I don't think that's right."

Szabo describes herself as a "first time mama" on the social media platform. She has a lot of videos of her time while pregnant and times with her family on her page.

The TikTok video had received nearly 8 million views as of late Sunday morning, and some understand Szabo's humor.

"I bought a box of cereal and financed it over 4 years," one TikTok user responded.

Others noted there was no way Costco was charging that much for the Kirkland Signature chicken.

"Someone put 99.99/lb instead of 9.99/lb. supposed to be 22 dollars lol," another TikTok user wrote.

Costco did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment regarding the viral video.